Media personnel covering the NPP Super Delegates Congress were not given access to some polling centres on Saturday

Media personnel were denied full access to the voting centres in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Northern regions

NPP had promised that media personnel would not have to present a special accreditation to cover the process

Media personnel covering the NPP Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023, say they were prevented from accessing some polling stations to monitor and report on the process.

According to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh, media personnel were denied full access to the voting centres in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Northern regions.

In the Greater Accra region, there was a heavy police presence at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, the designated centre for the polls.

NPP's promise to enable reporters access to voting centres fail

Before the polls, the party promised that media personnel would not have to present a special accreditation to cover the process.

However, security personnel prevented reporters without accreditation from accessing voting centres on voting day.

According to GhanaWeb, one of its reporters Etsey Atisu was prevented from accessing the Greater Accra voting centre.

Barricades have been erected to prevent media personnel from getting close to where voting was ongoing.

The situation was not different in the Eastern Region as one reporter said he was not allowed to speak to the Electoral Commission officials.

"You're not even allowed to approach the electoral officer to get relevant information for your story," GhanaWeb Eastern Region Reporter, Michael Oberteye said.

Alan Kyerematen's agent beaten up in North East

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that an Alan Kyerematen agent for the NPP's super delegates congress in the North East Region has been reportedly assaulted.

The man, identified as Ali Zakaria, was allegedly beaten up after raising objections to the conduct of some voters in the election.

Photos have emerged online showing Zakaria with facial injuries after he was chased out of the venue.

Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over his polling agent

Also, Ken Agyapong slammed President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Bawumia in a viral video during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful can be heard saying that he will give the two leaders a "showdown" for daring to chase away his polling agent.

It remains unclear the voting centre his polling agent was chased away from and who the said agent is.

