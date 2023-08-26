There is a heavy police presence at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, the Accra voting centre for the NPP Super Delegates Congress

Reports say the police officers have been positioned at vantage points at the centre to maintain law and order.

According to the GNA, people without accreditation are not being allowed to enter the voting centre

Voting has started in Accra in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Congress amid a heavy police presence on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

According to reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh, there is a heavy police presence at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, and the voting in Accra is taking place. In Accra, the party headquarters at Asylum Down is also a voting centre.

Party supporters raise the NPP flag (L) and police at the YMACA Technical Training Centre. Source: @newpatrioticpartyghana

The state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that police officers have been positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order.

"Persons without accreditation are not allowed to enter the voting centre," GNA reported.

At the YMCA Centre, voting started at 9: 00 a.m. and is expected to close at 1:00 p.m.

A total of 72 delegates (including 1 proxy) will cast their ballot in the Greater Accra Regional polls.

The composition of the delegates is as follows:

Constituency Chairmen - 32;

Regional Representatives on National Council - 3;

Founding Members - 4;

Regional Executive - 17; and

Members of Parliament (including Regional Minister) - 14

The GNA report said the Electoral Commission had already set up the voting booth by 7 a.m.

The polling agents of all the presidential aspirants were also present at the Centre.

Meanwhile, across the country, reports say the voting has been smooth.

