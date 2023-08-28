Kumawood legend Agya Koo has urged NPP delegates to back Honourable Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions

The comic actor believed that the MP for Assin Central wants to leave a legacy as an example for the youth to follow

Agya said that he discerned these qualities from Hon. Agyapong after having an honest conversation with the politician

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo Adu, the stanch member of the New Patriotic Party, has selected Hon. Kennedy Agyapong as the best person to lead the party to victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Agya Koo said after looking at the Member of Parliament who represents Assin Central's business achievements, he believes that Ghana would be better off in his hands.

After the NPP primaries held on August 26, 2023, the actor disclosed his sentiments in a video.

In the video, Agya Koo listed the NPP politician's achievements while praising his business acumen.

He captioned the video,"@honkenagy has the foresight to turn things around for the betterment of this country. He has the youth at heart, and that's the single most important thing that drives a nation, its youths being provided with jobs to make their lives worth living, and it's clearly stated in his message."

Watch the video below:

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong would compete for the party's ultimate seat in November to represent in the 2024 general elections.

Peeps react to Agya Koo's reason for urging NPP delegates and Ghanaians to vote for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaians filled the comment section with varied emotions and opinions.

official_sweetmikel's profile picture

If NPP really wanted to break the 8 diaa then they must vote for Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

kofikyeibaffour commented:

You all remember they said Nana Addo was not coming for money in 2016? Agya Koo, after supporting NPP in 2016 till date what have you brought to support the dying movie industry? Your focus is your selfish interest. Disappointed in you!

linathevessel commented:

Kennedy should have won for job creation…. Opening of more factories to allow youths to work on an hourly basis to be able to put themselves through school and feed families too. All is well though. I feel he should have made his intentions clearer during 2016,2020. It came out late.

snrskepta commented:

Agya u go explain tire… no evidence.

