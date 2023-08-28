Alan Kyerematen has issued a statement following the NPP's super delegates congress on August 26, 2023

Kyerematen, one of the lead contenders in the contest for the party's flagbearer race, said he was appalled by the assault on one of his polling agents in the North East Region

He also disclosed that his team was analysing the results of the polls and he would address the nation in a broadcast in the coming days

One of the key contenders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has released a statement after the fierce super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

According to him, his team is analysing the results of the election process by the party's electoral college and in the coming days he will address the nation on the way forward for his campaign.

Alan Kyerematen (L) and an NPP supporter waving the party flag.

Source: Facebook

He, however, expressed disappointment over the assault on one of his polling agents during the polls.

"This is an indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP," he said.

Alan's polling agent attacked in North East region

One of the members of Alan Kyerematen's campaign in the North East Region, Ali Zakaria, was reportedly attacked on Saturday.

A photo circulating on social media captures Ali's bloody face and was reportedly hospitalised.

According to a report by Class FM, Ali Zakaria was attacked after he questioned voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

Alan Kyerematen expresses gratitude

The former trade minister will be among the five candidates who will contest the final polls to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.

He came third with about 10.29% of votes as Kennedy Agyapong beat him surprisingly with 14.3% of valid votes cast.

Alan Kyerematen's statement also expressed gratitude to the Almighty for His grace and guidance throughout his political journey.

He also congratulated everyone who took part in the election process, stating that he recognised their commitment.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia got the highest number of votes with 68% of the total votes.

Kennedy Agyapong to be summoned to NPP disciplinary committee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the New Patriotic Party is planning to summon Kennedy Agyapong to its disciplinary committee.

Kennedy Agyapong is facing allegations of misconduct following a rant against President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Agyapong has been summoned alongside four other members of the NPP following the Special Delegates Conference.

