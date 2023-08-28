Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has clarified the outburst of its aspirant during the NPP Super Delegates Congress

The campaign team said Agyapong did not make any threats against President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to summon Agyapong to its disciplinary committee over the issue

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has clarified the controversial outburst by their aspirant during the New Patriotic Party Special Delegates Congress.

During a press conference on Monday, August 28, 2023, Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, said there was no malice intended.

Kennedy Agyapong with his campaign team (L).

Owusu further sought to explain the rant by Agyapong towards President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The showdown is basically a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest. In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice President, it only then means that come November, no water what happens, he is going to be a victor.”

The NPP plans to summon Agyapong before its disciplinary committee following an outburst during the Special Delegates Congress.

But Owusu said there was nothing to be worried about ahead of a possible hearing.

“They don’t call you because they are going to punish you or sanction you... We will be there to have a chat with them," he said.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong was heard accusing the President and Vice President of chasing away one of his polling agents.

"I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown. Vice President, I will give you a showdown. You dare chase my agent and force him to lock up himself in a room. You will see what will happen... I swear I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime," Agyapong said.

Agyapong surprises during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

Source: YEN.com.gh