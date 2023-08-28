A New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has denied dropping out of the flagbearer race

Agyarko said the claims about him dropping out of the NPP flagbearer race were false

Agyarko finished fifth in the NPP Super Delegates Congress election alongside Francis Addai Nimoh

An NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has dismissed claims that he has withdrawn from the party’s presidential primaries.

In a brief statement, Agyarko called such reports "false claims" and said he was ready for the planned runoff.

“I have not made any such pronouncements with anyone or any media house, I am ready for the upcoming run-off,” the statement said.

Run-off for Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

A Former Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

Agyarko calls congress a waste of time

Boakye Agyarko, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, has criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.”

He, however, noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

Alan speaks after congress

In a separate YEN.com.gh story, Kyerematen, who underperformed in the race, said his team was analysing the results.

The former minister also said he will address the nation on the way forward for his campaign.

Kyerematen, however, expressed disappointment over the assault on one of his polling agents during the polls.

