NDC 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has condemned the violence that characterised the governing NPP's super delegates congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mahama, a former president making a comeback, took to his Facebook on Sunday, August 27, 2023, that violence has become the new normal for the NPP in every contest they are involved in.

"Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians," Mahama posted on Facebook.

The NPP internal election on Saturday was characterised by reports of violence and assaults.

In the North East Region, for instance, an Alan Kyerematen agent was reportedly assaulted.

The man, identified as Ali Zakaria, was allegedly beaten up after raising objections to the conduct of some voters in the election.

Photos emerged online showing Zakaria with facial injuries after he was chased out of the venue.

Violence has no place in modern society

On Facebook, Mahama said such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially for primaries among people who have known themselves for a long time.

"This is detrimental to democracy," Mahama said.

He recalled the barbarity of Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections as among the bloody polls that NPP has been involved in.

Mahama said the Ayawaso West Wuogon polls and the alleged murder during the 2020 elections will forever be a blot on the legacy of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Boakye Agyarko refutes claims he has dropped out from flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has denied dropping out of the flagbearer race.

Agyarko said the claims about him dropping out of the NPP flagbearer race were false.

Agyarko finished fifth in the NPP Super Delegates Congress election alongside Francis Addai Nimoh.

Chief of Staff accused of vote buying

Also, a campaign member of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye, has accused the Chief of Staff of vote buying.

The former legislator described the actions of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as utter indiscipline during the NPP Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26.

The video in which the former Kpone Katamansu constituency lawmaker makes the wild allegation received varied views.

