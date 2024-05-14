New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified that he was joking about paying churches

In a meeting with the clergy, Bawumia explained that his joke was to underscore the historical contribution of the church

He earlier said calls for the taxation of churches are misplaced and would not be countenanced by his future government

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia clarified that he was joking about paying churches in response to people who misunderstood his comments.

Bawumia also reiterated his stance against taxing churches in recent remarks.

Bawumia’s quip came as he pledged to incentivise churches to undertake development projects in an engagement on May 10, 2024, in the Bono East Region.

In a meeting with the clergy in the North East Region, Bawumia explained that his joke was to underscore the historical contribution of the church.

“Look at the number of hospitals the churches have built. Look at the number of universities the churches have built and the faith-based organisations have built.”

“We will rather want to give churches incentives to support what the government is doing."

Earlier pledge to collaborate with churches

Bawumia recently pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

He spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

He urged the clergy to continue praying for Ghana as the country nears the December 7 polls. Dr Bawumia said peace was essential to ensuring Ghana's rapid development.

Bawumia explains why he wants to be president

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says his reason for becoming president was to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.

According to him, he is deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people.

He also said he has been adequately prepared to take over the mandate from Akufo-Addo and has thus urged Ghanaians to vote for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh