NPP vigilante group Delta Force has announced that it is regrouping to back Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign

The leader said in a Facebook post that members of the disbanded group feel pained by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia leadership because of years of neglect

The group said Ken Agyapong has a track record of helping the needy and would seek the interest of the party if elected flagbearer on November 4

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A group of men claiming to be the disbanded NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, has announced a return to active politics and to support Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid.

In a video that has now gone viral, the menacing-looking men, numbering about ten, are seated in a garage while their spokesperson explains the reason for the group's return.

An old photo of 2 Delta Force members (L) and Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@waala.jm

Source: Facebook

One of the main reasons for their return was that since 2016 when the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia government came to power, they have been neglected and left to starve.

"We were hoping that when Bawumia comes to power, he will not neglect Delta Force. We were hoping that we would jobs to put food on the table. But we have been left to starve.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Today, our friends in the NDC see us and laugh at us because nothing good has come out our fight for the NPP. This is why we are supporting Ken Agyapong. He has supported us in the past and we know he'll support us now," the unnamed spokesperson, who claims to be a party delegate, said in Twi.

The spokesperson said he represents other Delta Force members in Kwabre, stressing that many more well-built men are ready to fight for Ken Agyapong's interest and give the Bawumia campaign a "showdown".

He also wants well-meaning NPP members to ditch the Bawumia campaign in support of Ken Agyapong during the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Delta Force disbanded in 2019

The notorious Kumasi-based group was disbanded in April 2019, after the leader Kwadwo Bamba announced that President Akufo-Addo had directed that it should cease to exist.

Before they ceased to exist, Delta Force dominated the news for taking on the police and the military in defence of the NPP.

At the height of their activism in 2017, the vigilante group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to physically drag out a Security Liaison appointed by the president.

They also hit a Circuit Court to free 13 of their members who were standing trial for conspiracy, assault and causing damage to office property.

Bawumia speaks after Alan's resignation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged NPP supporters not to be distracted by recent events in the party.

Bawumia’s charge came days after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP to become an independent presidential candidate.

The Vice President said he was confident that the NPP would win the 2024 general election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh