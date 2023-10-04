NPP presidential candidate Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said the governing party may not win the next election

According to him, the morale of supporters is low and their expectations for a better life under the Akufo-Addo administration have not been fulfilled

He wants party supporters to elect him as flagbearer on November 4, 2024, to lead the party because he understands the grassroots problems

NPP flagbearer hopeful Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has confessed that the governing party has a slim chance of retaining power in 2024.

The former agric minister said he has observed a dwindling "morale" in the party by supporters and Ghanaians across the country.

“It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year and we have to address this issue seriously," Dr Akoto said.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is a former Minister of Food and Agriculture. Source: Facebook/@OfficialDr.OwusuAfriyieAkoto

Source: Facebook

The politician and former member of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration made the confession during a media interaction in Kumasi recently.

He has been in the Ashanti Region capital as part of a campaign tour ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries.

He has, however, suspended the campaign temporarily to mourn the death of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Dr Afriyie Akoto also told reporters that the progress of the NPP going forward is linked to his leadership.

He said he understands the grassroots problems due to his experience as a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso, Kumasi.

"I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground," he boasted.

