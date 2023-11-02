Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been captured exchanging pleasantries

The two were present at a meeting with the New Patriotic Party council of elders at the party’s headquarters in Accra

The NPP presidential primaries have been scheduled for November 4, 2023, with a vote that will take place nationwide

Ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s November 4 presidential primaries, the flagbearer aspirants were invited for a meeting with the NPP’s council of elders.

The meeting at the party headquarters saw the two leading candidates in the race, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, meet face-to-face amid an intense campaign period.

The two were seen exchanging pleasantries at the NPP headquarters with a firm handshake.

However, it appears there was minimal eye contact between the two aspirants as they seemed to look in different directions.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Agyapong outlines corruption plan

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong has outlined another part of his anti-corruption plan.

Agyapong said officials who have stolen state money will be given six months to return the funds.

The flagbearer aspirant said this was an approach he was learning from former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

