NDC flagbearer John Mahama visited his father’s graveside in Bole to pray for victory in the 2024 elections before casting his vote

Accompanied by his daughter, Farida, he sought ancestral blessings at the resting place of Emmanuel Adama Mahama, a former MP and Minister of State

John Mahama explained that culture demands that he prays to his father and ancestors to help him when he is faced with arduous tasks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The 2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama went to his father’s graveside before going to cast his ballot in the Bole constituency.

The presidential hopeful went to the graveside to pray to his ancestors through his father for victory in the ongoing 2024 general election.

John Mahama and his daughter Farida visit his father's graveside before voting.

Source: UGC

John Mahama, in a white kaftan, went with his daughter, Farida Mahama, to pray at his father’s graveside.

Emmanuel Adama Mahama, the father of John Mahama, was buried in their family house. He was a statesman who served as MP for West Gonja and Minister of State.

Bawumia and Mahama were neighbours

After he visited his father’s graveside, John Mahama said that he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, lived in the same Tamale neighbourhood.

“Dr. Bawumia and I lived in the same neighbourhood in Tamale, and our families are friends,” John Mahama said.

Akufo-Addo mocks NDC at NPP final rally

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo mocked the NDC at the NPP's final rally, and the video went viral.

The president said it would be a mistake to bring John Mahama back to power as President of Ghana.

He encouraged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Bawumia and the NPP for a better Ghana.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang casts her vote

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's vice presidential candidate, cast her ballot.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang cast her ballot at a polling station in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality (KEEA).

When she was done voting, the NDC's running mate expressed satisfaction with the electoral process until that point.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh