Ghana Election 2024: Two EC Officials Collapse At Okwaikwei North Constituency, Video Trends
Two Electoral Commission (EC) officials have reportedly passed out at the Okaikoi North Constituency Collation Centre in the Greater Accra region.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ameyaw Debrah showed two EC officers on the floor, with people calling for them to be rushed to the hospital.
The post said the two electoral officers passed out as a scuffle erupted between party supporters and the police at the collation centre.
"The supporters of both the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) attempted to force their way into the collation centre despite not having accreditation cards," the post read.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 100 likes.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
