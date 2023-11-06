Newly flagbearer-elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his three contenders united after the ruling NPP presidential race

In a heartwarming video, the trio exchanged pleasantries before holding and raising each other's hands, erupting cheers from party supporters

People have shared diverse thoughts under the clip showing the moment the four united at the Accra Sports Stadium

Flagbearer-elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his three opponents displayed a united front after the trio accepted defeat in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Vice-President Dr Bawumia polled over 60 per cent in the fierce presidential contest to clinch the first position, followed by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who bagged 37.41 per cent.

Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and others show maturity after NPP presidential primary. Photo credit: @utvghana.

Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh received 0.76 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

Dr Bawumia and the trio exchanged pleasantries before holding and raising their hands to showcase unity in the party.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the gesture by Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and the two others.

@NiiHelton said:

Both of them de3 none of them ll get this great title #MrPresident #firstlady they ll contest contest saaa but 3nsi aga.

@nanabayawson commented:

The NPP is the only Democratic Party in Ghana!

@BlaqKo said:

Ei Mr E-show down.

@kingdav1512 reacted:

Honourable Ken’s vision can be achieved through vice as well, and will showcase him in the next election of this kind, accept being vice for us, thank you.

@Nfoni_Gh claimed:

This is a scheme. if you fail to see it, then that’s on you. it’s all game.

@pastor_mensah indicated:

Whole institutions like FLAGSTAFF HOUSE. MINISTERS OF STATE, GOVERNMENT APPOINTEES, GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHMENT against one person. @honkenagy. Hon Kennedy Agyapong, we have done well.

@MliwomorG said:

Optics nkoaa.

@PGyamwodie claimed:

Ken is not really happy. He will now go home and reflect on the whole before any step is taken again. Congratulations, Showdown man.

Kennedy Agyapong gracefully accepts defeat after losing presidential race

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the presidential hopefuls of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), gracefully accepted defeat after the declaration of the party's presidential election results.

In a fiercely contested presidential poll, the Assin Central Member of Parliament gave Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown."

He polled 37.41 per cent to clinch the second position, bowing to the victory of Dr Bawumia, who garnered 61.47 per cent.

Woman claims delegates are angry with Bawumia over peanuts in TikTok video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman who claimed to be a delegate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed displeasure over the unfair distribution of monies to delegates.

In a TikTok video with the handle Obaayaa Racecourse, she restated the complaints of several delegates, who she claims are dissatisfied with the disproportionate amounts distributed to voters.

Obaayaa alleged that Vice-President Dr Bawumia, one of four flagbearer hopefuls in the NPP presidential primary, paid the chairmen millions of cedis but gave the delegates peanuts.

