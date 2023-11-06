There has been a surprise invitation extended to Kennedy Agyapong by some executives of the opposition NDC

The Central Region Executives of the NDC are appealing to the outspoken NPP stalwart to join their party after losing the NPP presidential primaries to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Aseidu, extended the invitation to Agyapong during a press conference held recently

The Central Region Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have issued a compelling invitation to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

They are urging him to consider resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and joining their ranks.

Their call is rooted in what they perceive as a lack of appreciation on the part of the NPP for Agyapong's unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the party.

This passionate appeal was made during a media address in the Awutu Senya West Constituency by the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Aseidu.

Prof. Aseidu said that Ken Agyapong's aspirations to become the NPP flagbearer have been continually thwarted despite his substantial support for the party.

The NDC believes this demonstrates an undeniable lack of gratitude on the NPP's part.

Ken Agyapong, a prominent member of the NPP, stunned many political watchers after securing over 37% of the total votes cast in the just-ended presidential primaries. Many had thought he would not get more than 20% of the votes. The winner, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, secured 61.7% of the valid votes.

a pivotal role in the party's growth over the years, and the NDC feels that it's time for him to take the lead in the party's upcoming campaign for the 2024 general election.

Prof Aseidu stressed that there are clear indicators that the NPP's leadership is steering the party down a path that contradicts the principles of democracy and fairness among its members.

In addition to their call for Agyapong's allegiance, the NDC believes that the NPP's decision to select Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as their leader will pave the way for an easier victory for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

They argue that the NPP is currently lacking a compelling campaign message, particularly regarding the state of the country's economy, which they allege has been mismanaged by the NPP.

Prof. Aseidu further revealed that the NDC intends to capitalise on Dr Bawumia's unfulfilled promises and use them as campaign ammunition against the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general election.

The NDC is poised to present itself as a viable alternative to the NPP, building on the discontent they claim exists within the nation due to the perceived failures of the current administration.

This appeal to Ken Agyapong and the NDC's strategic approach to the upcoming elections signals a heated political landscape as the parties gear up for the 2024 general election.

