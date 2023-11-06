A Ghanaian content creator has lamented bitterly after his TikTok account got banned

The young man in a video said he had 1.3 million followers and was pained that the account had been pulled down

Netizens who reacted to the post urged him not to be discouraged by the setback

A popular Ghanaian content creator @24ghcomedy2 has stirred an emotional reaction from netizens on social media as he cried out after his TikTok account was banned.

The popular TikToker known by many for creating rap songs revealed that his account that had over 1 million followers that been banned.

Ghanaian content creator cries as TikTok account gets banned Photo credit: @24ghcomedy2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking dejected, the young man recounted his humble beginning as a content creator and how he struggled in a bid to grow his audience.

He accused some detractors as masterminds behind the move by TikTok to get his account blocked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"They always wish my downfall, there are no jobs in the country, this is what boys do in order to eat, but see what has happened".

He also revealed he had opened a new TikTok account and was appealing to Ghanaians to follow his page.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 33,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians comfort 24GH comedy

Netizens who reacted to the video urged GH24 comedy not to be discouraged by the setback

NANANIE KBY stated:

no matter what when your time reach no one can let you down bro....you go gain all soon bro worry less God dey!!!

kantona moore reacted:

Don’t worry we will continue to follow you God is on your side all shall be well

shulaze2 commented:

I don't actually know how this happens cos off late it has been happening

A.J The Magnificent replied:

Atamfo ny3 nyame,,, bro we gotcha back wai

Boah Mends Emmanuel added:

In every disgrace there's grace

Paul Walker advised:

use Twitter bro or Instagram Ghanaians easily get ban on tiktok

Laments on TikTok over price on TikTok

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to lament the high cost of living in Accra.

The young lady @yaabitha in a video on TikTok was spotted in a vehicle said she had a craving for tiger nuts and decided to buy some.

She expressed disbelief over the quantity of tiger nuts sold to her for GH¢5, adding that she should have bought porridge instead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh