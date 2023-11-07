Former Mahama criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his government's alleged failure to address the country's current hardships during a recent event

Mahama accused Akufo-Addo of shifting his focus to promoting his chosen successor, leaving him ill-prepared to tackle economic challenges

His comments follow President Akufo-Addo's recent pledge to support Dr Bawumia's presidential campaign in the upcoming 2024 general elections at all cost

Former President John Dramani Mahama delivered a scathing critique of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, highlighting what he perceived as the current government's shortcomings.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to address the prevailing hardships in Ghana.

Mahama's critical remarks came during an engagement between his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Ghana on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

He did not mince words, suggesting that Akufo-Addo had seemingly abandoned his responsibilities of running the nation effectively and improving the lives of Ghanaians.

"We have a President who has run out of ideas on how to solve the economic challenges we find ourselves in," Mahama jabbed.

The former president's address underscored his concerns regarding the administration's perceived lack of innovative solutions to tackle the country's economic challenges.

Mahama contended that the president had, in effect, shifted his focus toward ensuring the success of his chosen successor as the nation's next president. This, he argued, had left Akufo-Addo ill-equipped to deal with the pressing economic issues facing the nation.

Mahama's passionate lament also extended to the hardships that have befallen many Ghanaians, with a growing number unable to afford the basic necessity of three square meals a day.

His remarks sought to draw attention to the struggles of ordinary citizens who have been grappling with the daily grind of economic difficulties.

Not long ago, President Akufo-Addo, while addressing an audience of NPP supporters, said he remained committed to ensuring that the NPP wins the upcoming 2024 general elections.

During the announcement of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP presidential candidate, Akufo-Addo pledged to invest all his energy and resources into securing Bawumia's victory.

Akufo-Addo used the occasion to rally his party members, urging them not to allow the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to return to power for a second term.

He passionately stated that Ghana could ill afford the resurgence of the NDC, particularly under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

The president's speech conveyed his unwavering confidence in Dr Bawumia's capacity to unify the party and lead it to triumph in the upcoming election.

He also acknowledged his pivotal role in supporting the new flagbearer's campaign and declared his dedication to the cause.

