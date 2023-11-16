A waakye seller in Osu, sharing the "Akufo" surname with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reveals enduring criticisms and insults from customers connecting her to the president

She points fingers at President Akufo-Addo's administration, attributing her economic struggles to the challenging state of the economy

Social media users have been sharing their reactions to the video and commenting on the surge in the cost of living

An Osu-based waakye seller has voiced her challenges, detailing the criticisms and insults she endures due to sharing the "Akufo" surname with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The trader laments that customers connect her to the president and express their frustrations over economic hardships.

What the waakye seller told GhOne TV

Speaking on GhOne TV, she points fingers at President Akufo-Addo's administration, attributing the economic struggles reflected in the market to the difficulties she faces in sustaining her livelihood.

Waakye seller called Akufo says she suffers insults Photo credit: @GHOneTV

Source: Twitter

The waakye seller spoke about the surge in the cost of living and asserted that, like President Akufo-Addo, she shares the Akufo name but faces the brunt of daily insults and critiques related to her perceived father's underperformance.

Ghanaians react to video of waakye seller who faces insult for bearing the name Akufo

Check out some of the reactions social media users have been sharing after watching the video of the waakye seller below.

@NuffSinner said:

I know deep down den she want give the ga anthem buh sekof de twi nu dah be why

@curiosityxtra mentioned:

So is it deliberate, or our leaders don’t really know what people are going through?

@FLEXY024 stated:

This is the real market survey. Forget about the lies of these politicians

@jeff_ktweneboah indicated:

With the nature of our politics, understanding of economic growth or fall, and economic development and it indicators, economic terms, will always be our problem!! Our leaders and those in power should always be clear. Our experts should also educate us more!

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh