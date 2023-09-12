Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, has said he is not dropping out of the race

Agyapong said the fairness of the November 4, 2023, presidential primary will determine how unified the party will be

The aspirant said candidates were not treated properly during the Super Delegates Congress in August

An NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has indicated his resolve to stay in the party’s flagbearer race despite complaints about the electoral process.

Agyapong also said he would accept the outcome, regardless of who won, but suggested that NPP's unity would depend on the fairness of the process.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, where he was addressing a gathering, Agyapong reiterated his discontent with the Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023.

"I am not going to step down for anybody. When you win, then you win. So all of us, if we have to come together, then we come together. But coming together will depend on how we will conduct this November 4th election because how they treated all of us on the 26th, I think it is not proper," he said.

The August polls were rocked by reports of violence and intimidation of some polling agents.

Already, a major contender, Alan Kyerematen, has dropped out of the race because he was concerned with the fairness of the process.

Kennedy Agyapong's polling agents attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that three of Kennedy Agyapong's polling agents recounted threats and intimidation during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

The three polling agents spoke during a press conference organised by Agyapong's campaign on Monday, August 28, 2023.

It was implied that they were attacked by people aligned with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Agyapong surprises during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the Special Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions.

Former trades minister Kyerematen came third with 95 votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

But Agyarko also dropped out of the race after crying foul.

