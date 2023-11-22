The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has criticised Vice President Bawumia with another joke about Harry Maguire

Adongo had earlier compared Bawumia to Maguire, who was suffering a bad patch of form for Manchester United

The MP said Bawumia has continued to regress as a leader, while Maguire has improved his form for Manchester United

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, continued to mock Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by jokingly apologising to Harry Maguire, one of Manchester United's centre-backs, for an earlier comparison.

Adongo now feels that comparing Bawumia to the once-embattled Maguire insults the defender.

Maguire has hit a patch of good form, which Adongo acknowledged on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday.

However, the MP said Bawumia was getting worse as a leader following Ghana's retreat to the IMF.

"Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United. As for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand," he stated.

Adongo made the initial comparison about a year ago during a debate on the 2023 budget.

At the time, the MP said how Bawumia managed the economy was like how Maguire played football.

Minority slams 2024 budget

The Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as insensitive to Ghanaians.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the budget was a sign that the New Patriotic Party was leaving power.

Forson also questioned the absence of Vice President Bawumia and the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison, during the reading of the budget.

The government, however, maintains that the budget is a signal of victory.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's resignation predicted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the minority leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, is rumoured to resign in the next few days.

Dr Forson suggests that Ofori-Atta's potential departure would be remembered for failures and incompetence in managing Ghana's economy over the last seven years.

Over 80 NPP lawmakers demanded Ofori-Atta's removal in 2022, but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rejected the demand.

