Isaac Owusu-Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Miracle Power Ministries, has prophesied Kennedy Agyapong's future presidency in Ghana during a sermon on November 19, 2023

Despite Agyapong's recent loss in the NPP flagbearer bid, Owusu-Bempah insists Agyapong will become president if he maintains good health, fulfils specific conditions, and stays connected with God

Owusu-Bempah also issued a caution to the NPP against complacency in the 2024 elections

The leader of the Glorious Word Miracle Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has prophetically shared insights into the political destiny of Kennedy Agyapong.

During a compelling sermon delivered on November 19, 2023, Owusu-Bempah proclaimed that the Assin Central Member of Parliament is poised to ascend to the presidency of Ghana in the future.

He, however, stressed that his prophecy is contingent upon specific conditions, divine grace, and the blessing of a long and healthy life.

This revelation comes in the wake of Agyapong's recent participation in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer bid, where he faced a defeat against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite this setback, Owusu-Bempah, who has said he knows who will become Ghana's next president, remains resolute in his prophecy, asserting that Agyapong will occupy the highest office in the country in the years to come.

"Tell Kennedy Agyapong not to quit politics. A time is coming that if he does what is expected of him and keeps a good relationship with God, come what may; he will sit on the presidency seat," the spiritual leader declared with conviction.

This prophecy, as per Owusu-Bempah, predates the NPP primaries, indicating a foretelling made even before Agyapong officially declared his presidential aspirations.

The popular preacher said it is important that Agyapong remains resilient and unwavering in his presidential ambitions, even though Agyapong has said he has a lot of options.

In addition to the individual prophecy, Owusu-Bempah issued a cautionary message to the NPP, advising against complacency as the nation approaches the 2024 elections.

Political observers anticipate Agyapong potentially shifting towards business endeavours while strategically building on his political influence among the grassroots.

Owusu-Bempah claims NPP is in spiritual bondage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah made spiritual revelations about the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said the NPP needed to take spiritual directions seriously. Owusu-Bempah recounted a dream where the elephant symbol of the NPP was being held in a cage by divine elements.

