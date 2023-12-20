Dead Headteacher Wins In Tarkwa Nsuaem District-Level Elections By A Single Vote

The late Assembly Member for the Tebrebe Electoral Area in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality secured victory in local government polls

The deceased assemblyman, Manasseh Addison Sackey, won his District Level Elections by just one vote

Manasseh Addison Sackey died with one other person after drowning in a canoe accident on December 5, 2023

The late Assembly Member for the Tebrebe Electoral Area in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Manasseh Addison Sackey, won his District Level Elections by just one vote.

Sackey’s victory shocked many with his posthumous victory in the election.

Manasseh Addison Sackey won his election in Tarkwa Nsuaem. Source: Facebook/Blakkat Blakkat Blakkat Blakkat

Source: Facebook

The headteacher at the Aboponiso MA School died after drowning in a canoe accident on December 5, 2023.

Sackey's victory is viewed as even more remarkable because he won by a single vote.

Source: YEN.com.gh