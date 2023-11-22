Global site navigation

Baby Girl And Nine Others Dead After Minibus Crashes Into Zoomlion Rubbish Truck In Ho
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • Ten persons have been confirmed dead after a road crash at the bottom of a hill at Ho in the Volta Region
  • Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision
  • The crash occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when the minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck, which was ascending the hill

At least 10 people died when a minibus and a rubbish compactor truck collided at the foot of the Galenku Hill in Ho Bankoe on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The crash occurred around 4pm when the minibus, travelling towards Ho, ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

Ho road crash
At least 10 persons are feared dead in the road crash. Source: UGC/@Graphic Online
Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

The minivan was carrying some livestock on its roof, which also died during the crash.

Also noted among the dead were a mother and her baby daughter, which sparked some grieving from onlookers.

Personnel of the National Ambulance Service turned up to convey the dead and injured to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh

