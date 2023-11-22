Ten persons have been confirmed dead after a road crash at the bottom of a hill at Ho in the Volta Region

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision

The crash occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when the minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck, which was ascending the hill

At least 10 people died when a minibus and a rubbish compactor truck collided at the foot of the Galenku Hill in Ho Bankoe on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The crash occurred around 4pm when the minibus, travelling towards Ho, ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

At least 10 persons are feared dead in the road crash. Source: UGC/@Graphic Online

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

The minivan was carrying some livestock on its roof, which also died during the crash.

Also noted among the dead were a mother and her baby daughter, which sparked some grieving from onlookers.

Personnel of the National Ambulance Service turned up to convey the dead and injured to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

A woman was killed after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region.

A baby was critically injured in the crash, which occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

Police officer and SHS student die in road crash

A police officer and an SHS student died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle.

The road crash occurred along the Kumasi-Accra highway near Suhum on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The crash happened because the truck driver was racing with another tanker truck.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that claimed eight lives on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

According to reports, the eight who perished in the accident were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh