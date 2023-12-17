Sena Agbeko has lost his fight to the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion David Morrell

Sena Agbeko lost his fight to the WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell.

The fight was stopped in the second round after Morrell hammered Agbeko with heavy body shots.

Sena Agbeko was described as overmatched in the bout. Source: Getty Images.

Agbeko, who was overmatched, was saved by the referee at 1:43 of round two when the match was stopped for a technical knockout.

The fight occurred on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Reports said Agbeko looked doomed when the fight started, as he was hammered by Morrell.

Agbeko made a mistake by retreating to the corner and looking for opportunities to counter Morrell.

A right uppercut from Morell, followed by a short left hook, stunned Agbeko and forced him into a corner, where Morrell unloaded a series of damaging blows.

That prompted the referee to intervene by jumping between them and stopping the bout.

Isaac Dogboe suffers another loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe suffered a unanimous defeat in a fight against the unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball in their WBC featherweight title eliminator in November.

The boxers faced off at AO Arena in Manchester, England, where Ball dominated Dogboe throughout the 12-round contest.

Ball earned a clear victory with an undivided decision from the judges, who declared DogbDogboe'sonent the winner after the final round.

Isaac Dogboe parts ways with father as manager

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac Dogboe parted ways with his manager, who happens to be his biological father.

The Royal Storm, hitherto to this announcement, had been under the training and management of Paul Dogboe.

Isaac Dogboe noted it was time to restructure and rebuild some broken bridges."

