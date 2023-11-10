A police officer and an SHS student have died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle

The road crash occurred along the Kumasi-Accra highway near Suhum on Thursday, November 9, 2023

The crash happened because the driver of the truck was reportedly racing with another tanker truck

At least two people have died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The crash happened along the Kumasi-Accra highway on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The truck driver has been detained following the crash. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to UTV News, the deceased persons include a 38-year-old policeman, Corporal Richmond Atta Essandoh, a personnel of Suhum District Police, and John Teye, a 20-year-old student of Suhum Presby Secondary Technical School.

The report indicated the crash happened because the driver was racing with another tanker truck and crashed into the Okada.

The driver of the Okada survived the crash and is being treated at the Suhum Government Hospital. Police have detained the driver of the truck for questioning.

Source: YEN.com.gh