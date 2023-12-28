Eighteen New Patriotic Party legislators will not be seeking reelection during the party’s upcoming primaries

Among the legislators bowing out are Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong is also bowing out

Eighteen New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

These voluntary exits have again raised concerns about the attrition rate in Parliament.

Among the noteworthy MPs leaving are the Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who represents Bekwai.

Some of these MPs have been in Parliament for about two decades.

Majority leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is, for example, retiring from Ghana's Parliament after almost 30 years.

Here is a list of the NPP MPs bowing out of the 2024 elections:

1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame)

2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai)

3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South)

4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan)

5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central)

6. Dan Botwe (Okere)

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West)

8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso)

9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom)

10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya)

11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West)

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North)

13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South)

14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West)

15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East)

16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North)

17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)

18. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East)

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, failed in his bid to enter Parliament.

Okraku-Mantey lost the NPP parliamentary primary in Ayensuano to Ida Adwoa Asiedu, a businesswoman and second-time aspirant.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement. The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

