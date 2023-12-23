Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is retiring from Ghana's Parliament after almost 30 years

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu first became a member of the Parliament Suame in January 1997

Two potential aspirants have emerged to replace him in Suame for the New Patriotic Party

Suame MP and Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is retiring from Parliament after nearly three decades.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's decision came during a meeting with his constituency executives.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. Source: Facebook/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

This decision was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a source in the MP's camp, saying he was "most definitely" stepping down.

Two potential aspirants have already thrown their hats into the ring by picking nomination forms: Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, and John Darko, a Lawyer Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu first became a member of the Parliament in January 1997

Akufo-Addo appointees who won big during NPP primaries

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in the primary.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu emerged victorious in Adentan.

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, failed in his bid to enter Parliament.

Mark Okraku-Mantey lost the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Ayensuano.

The deputy minister lost the primary to Ida Adwoa Asiedu, a businesswoman and second-time aspirant.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh