The eyes of the world will be on Ghana’s political scene as the country goes to polls, likely to result in a historical outcome regardless of who wins the election. YEN.com.gh is looking at some events that will define the political year.

1. NPP parliamentary primaries

The first major political event 2024 will be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries on January 27, in constituencies they currently have a grip on. There are concerns that tensions within the NPP could compromise the unity of the NPP in specific constituencies and give a foothold to some NDC MP aspirants in areas ordinarily prone to the governing party.

2. December 7 election

The December 7 election could see Ghana’s first Muslim President or the first non-incumbent former President to win power. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s candidate, would also be making history by leading a party to a third successive term in power as the NPP moves to break the 8.

John Mahama (R) is expected to march to election victory in 2024. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Democratic Congress’s flagbearer, John Mahama, is, however, heavily favoured by surveys ahead of the election.

3. Mahama’s choice of running mate

Mahama’s choice of running mate is expected to have a bearing on the hierarchy of the NDC even beyond the 2028 election. Mahama has just one more term left as President, but the NDC will still hope to continue the trend of parties holding on to power for at least eight years.

Mahama’s last two running mates were from the Central Region, but it remains unclear if the former President will pursue the same ethnicity to be at his side for the 2024 election.

4. Selection of Bawumia’s running mate

Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira. Source: Facebook/Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Just as critical will be running mate choice on the NPP side. There has been speculation that his running mate will come from the NPP stronghold of the Ashanti Region, with the likes of Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and MP for Suame Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsubeing up for consideration.

5. Manifesto launches

The party manifesto launches will indicate the defining message of both parties and their vision for the next four years. The manifesto content is normally kept under wraps as both parties are wary of stolen ideas. But the manifestoes are likely to be key components of the parties' communications, which can paly a big role in swaying floating voters in especially swing regions in the election.

