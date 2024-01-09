Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has spoken on the position of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate

Adutuwum said he is ready to serve as Bawumia’s running mate if called upon ahead of the 2024 election

Bawumia has been given more time than usual by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to select his running mate

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has indicated his willingness to serve as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

He told Citi FM he was ready to serve Ghana in any capacity when the issue came up.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (L). Source: Facebook/Hon Yaw Osei Adutwum/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Adutwum, also the Bosomtwe MP, appeared on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“I am here to serve my nation, in any capacity I find myself I will serve this nation,” he said.

Other candidates, like Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Suame Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have come up in connection with the running mate position.

At the end of 2023, NPP granted Bawumia additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There are suggestions that NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

This comes after Bawumia became the first northerner to become the NPP running mate.

Mahama sets 2024 to disclose running mate

On the other side of the political divide, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama disclosed his intention to announce his running mate for the 2024 elections next year.

Mahama disclosed that the selection process would be inclusive, involving extensive consultations within the party.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, Mahama said the individual selected to partner with him in the crucial elections next year would have checked all the criteria of NDC's strategic plan.

In the 2020 elections, Mahama's running mate was Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who served in his government as education minister.

