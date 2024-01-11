Confidence in the police to manage the 2024 elections has seen significant improvement, according to a recent survey

A new survey from Global Info Analytics indicates that confidence in the police service is improving ahead of the 2024 elections.

The poll shows that 58% of Ghanaians say they have confidence in the service to manage the 2024 election, compared to 32% who don’t have confidence in the force.

The confidence in the police rose from 46% recorded in an earlier survey in October 2023.

Mussa Dankwa, the head of polls at Global Info Analytics, told YEN.com.gh that IGP George Akuffo Dampare is giving Ghanains this confidence.

“He is more popular than the police service as a whole, but the police service is also improving in terms of their election involvement,” Dankwa said.

Adib Saani, a security analyst, also shared a similar assessment to Dankwa regarding the confidence in the police.

He told YEN.com.gh that the IGP’s management of recent by-elections sent positive signals to Ghanaians.

“We have seen a little rise in the confidence in the police primarily because of the new leadership in place by Dampare. He has proven that the police can be professional because of the two by-elections we had recently in Kumawu and Assin.”

Alleged plot to undermine IGP Dampare

YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Dampare was at the centre of a media storm after some leaked audios suggested a plot to oust him ahead of the elections.

In one of the leaks, officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare. The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

These leaks led to the setting up of a parliamentary committee to probe the matter, during which the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt George Lysander, Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah — all who were captured in the leak — appeared.

Dampare also appeared before the committee and denied allegations levelled against him. COP Mensah, for example, accused Dampare of being the worst IGP and orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

The IGP also said he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him and offered them forgiveness.

