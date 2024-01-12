The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the current Queen mother of Offinso

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko was destooled on grounds of insubordination following missed summons by the Asantehene

The Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, has been directed to look for a new candidate for queenmother

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has booted out yet another traditional leader.

The target of his frustration this time has been Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the current Queen mother of Offinso.

The destoolment by the Asantehene is grounded on gross insubordination, primarily stemming from the Offinsohemaa's refusal to appear before Otumfuo following several summons and other reported offences.

The Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, has been directed to look for a new candidate to replace Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko.

The Asantehene said he wanted a Queen mother who would respond to summons from the Manhyia Palace without fail.

"We need a queen mother who will be present here when we need her,” he said.

His comments came on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during the inaugural meeting of the Asanteman Council for 2024.

The new Offinso chief, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, was before the council to swear allegiance.

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko had proposed former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO Dr K. K. Sarpong for the vacant Offinsomanhene stool, which has courted controversy.

The Asantehene raised issues with his lack of qualification regarding his maternal lineage.

The stool became vacant following the death of Nana Wiafe Akenten III on October 2, 2021.

Previous destoolings by the Asantehene

The Asantehene has previously taken action against traditional leaders for varying reasons.

In December 2023, he destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, citing involvement in multiple land disputes and violations of customary procedures.

In May 2023, the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, was let go over unauthorised land sales and violating Asanteman's customs.

