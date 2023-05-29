Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said opinion polls saying Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are the two key contenders in the presidential primaries are not credible

He told Citi News that the polls are bought to promote the people they name as favourites to win

On Monday, May 29, 2023, his campaign picked forms to contest the presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023

Former agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has described opinion polls that score him low in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary as lacking credibility.

He said on Monday, May 29, 2023, when he picked presidential nomination forms that the opinion polls are sponsored to promote certain people.

"If I sponsor a poll they will say that I am vexed, but I won’t because it is self-defeating, it doesn’t serve any purpose so all the polls can say anything that they want. We know what we are doing on the ground," he told Citi News.

Farmers and friends on Monday picked nomination forms for the NPP Presidential Primary at the party's headquarters on behalf of Owusu Afriyie Akoto. Source: Facebook/@OfficialDr.OwusuAfriyieAkoto

Afriyie Akoto confident of beating competitors in presidential primaries

Dr Afriyie Akoto's campaign said at the NPP headquarters was confident of beating all the competitors and emerging as the flagbearer of the governing party for the 2024 elections.

The campaign spokesperson Dr Prince Amuzu the support from farmers and delegates has been massive.

“We want to continue to thank Ghanaian farmers and the friends of Dr Akoto who pulled themselves together to make it possible this morning that the forms for the contest have been picked at the party’s headquarters,” he said.

Opinion polls score Dr Afriyie Akoto as unlikely to win NPP presidential race

Many of the opinion polls do not recognise Dr Afriyie Akoto's among the top three contenders to win the NPP flagbearer race.

For instance, Global Info Analytics said in a survey not long ago that the race to lead the governing NPP into the 2024 elections is between Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The opinion poll by Global Info Analytics released in January 2022 says Ken Agyapong, who has been making impressive inroads, is in third place.

Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyepong, Addai-Nimoh pick nomination forms

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that three NPP flagbearer hopefuls have picked up forms to contest the presidential primary on Friday, May 26, 2023, the first-day nominations opened.

Kwabena Agyepong, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh all picked forms to contest the primaries.

The party closes nominations on June 24, 2023, followed by Special Electoral College Elections (if any) on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

