The incumbent Tafo-Pankrono MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, faced hostility when he arrived to cast his vote during the ruling NPP parliamentary poll

His detractors called him out over claims of underperformance as many hooted at the legislator

The video showing scenes where the MP maintained a respectful demeanour has received diverse reactions

Incumbent Tafo-Pankrono MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah received fierce opposition when he arrived to vote in the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary poll on Saturday, January 27.

The legislator, who clinched a second-term bid to represent the NPP in the constituency as its parliamentary candidate for election 2024, was hooted by some youth who chanted, “Change is coming.”

Assafuah, however, maintained a decent composure while being taunted by the crowd, focusing on ensuring a peaceful election.

His patience paid off as he secured 367 votes over his closest rival, Dr Serwah Donkor, who polled 337 out of the 710 votes cast with six rejected ballots.

This victory represents Assafuah’s bid for a second term to represent the constituency in parliament.

Female delegate laments over small amount from candidates in NPP 2024 primary

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Tema West Constituency lamented the paltry amount she received from candidates in the party’s 2024 parliamentary primary.

She expressed disappointment over the GH¢1,000 sum she received, claiming it failed to meet her expectations. During an interview after casting her ballot, the female delegate said the amount she received from her Member of Parliament four years ago was significantly higher than in 2024.

When asked if she was aware of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) prohibition on vote-buying, she challenged it.d ballots.

