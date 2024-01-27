Some Akufo-Addo administration ministers have lost their bids to remain in Parliament for the New Patriotic Party

Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across the country

A number of President Akufo-Addo's ministers have been booted out by New Patriotic Party delegates in the party's primaries.

Among the losses have been Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health; Gifty Twum-Ampofo, deputy minister of gender; Freda Prempeh, the gender minister; and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises.

These results are according to provisional results collated so far.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib won Weija Gbawe with 786 votes to Tina Mensah's 361.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Twum-Ampofo, lost to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong after polling 202 votes to his 222 votes.

Palgrave Boakye Danquah followed this with 76 votes, and Nana Kwame Mamfe had four votes.

In Tano North, Prempeh lost the parliamentary primary to the spokesperson of Vice President Gideon Boako.

Prempeh polled 221 votes, while Boako polled 444 votes.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Akufo-Addo appointees who won big during earlier NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in the primary.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu emerged victorious in Adentan.

