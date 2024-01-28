Sheila Bartels, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, has formally accepted defeat after the NPP parliamentary primaries

The lawmaker congratulated her fierce opponent, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, for winning the contest

Bartels thanked God and the polling station executives who went to the polls for the peaceful outturn and process

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Sheila Bartels has formally accepted defeat to her opponent Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh following the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary election.

Out of 1,393 valid votes cast, Bartels garnered 637, while Nana Afriyieh polled 756 votes. Sheila defeated Afriyieh, who was the incumbent MP, by more than 200 votes in the 2020 primary.

On Saturday, January 27, the tables turned in the favour of Nana Afriyieh as she emerged as the winner in the 2024 parliamentary poll.

In a Facebook message, Sheila Bartels congratulated her fiercest opponent for clinching victory.

''I also wish to officially congratulate Hon. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh for winning the contest. I wish her all the best as we all work for the New Patriotic Party and HE Dr Bawumia to win massively in the 2024 general elections,'' .

The incumbent MP thanked God and the polling station executives for the peaceful election.

Read her full message below:

Peeps react to the message of Sheila Bartels

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

MuSah Kofi Kintampo South commented:

Allah bless you.

Nana Kojo posted:

You have won my heart. Such Maturity and Humility. God bless you.

Saeed Buntour Jabir reacted:

You are simply fantastic, and I'm humbled by your show of leadership. May you live long to see the fruits of your labour.

Isaac Baah commented:

God bless you, my sister.

Duguyanle Osman Sulemana posted:

Insha Allah, You shall bounce back One day, and Allah will surely open another big door for you. Take heart, sister.

Richard Nhyiraba Ohemeng Kesse reacted:

Great piece, mum. We shall bounce back stronger.

Richard Osei Darko posted:

Well done, and may God forever bless you.

Ayine Johnson said:

Great leader.

Fred Okai commented:

This defeat is only a minor setback. You will surely bounce back stronger.

God richly bless you.

Nana Kweku Mamphey posted:

You are a blessing, Hon.

Asher Brobbey said:

Congratulations, and more wins in 2024.

Jonathan McTeye Okutu

God bless you, Honorable.

Awurabena Asantewaa Boateng commented:

You fought a good fight, mummy. Those who know your worth will continue to appreciate and support you in all your endeavours. God bless you.

Chamba Kingsley said:

God is still saying something, Hon.

Gabby Bills Pobee posted:

May God bless you.

Emma Sam reacted:

Ashi me bia. You did very well for your constituency. Well done!

Adwoa Safo, KT Hammond, and other MPs who lost or retained parliamentary bids in NPP primaries

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held parliamentary primaries nationwide to elect leaders to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

In the poll that witnessed some notable personalities retain their seat, others, such as incumbent Dome-Kwabenya legislator Sarah Adwoa Safo, lost their bids.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North Constituency.

