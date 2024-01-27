The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its 2024 parliamentary primaries across the country to select candidates for the general elections in December.

The primaries, held in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs, have thrown up some interesting results, with many incumbent MPs failing to win.

YEN.com.gh brings a list of the NPP's incumbent MPs (more than 20 and counting) who will not be going back to parliament on the ticket of the party.

Adwoa Safo - Dome Kwabenya

Sarah Adwoa Safo, a three-term MP (2013-2025), lost to Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO Mike Ocquaye Jnr at Dome Kwabenya.

As someone who won the 2020 primary against Ocquaye Jnr by eight votes, it was a humbling defeat with a gap of over 700 votes.

Tina Gifty Mensah - Weija Gbawe

A two-term MP (2017-2025), Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, had claimed herself to be the landlady of Weija Gbawe.

But she has been defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the CEO of Coastal Development Authority, who just moved from Ablekuma South to Weija Gbawe. She lost by over 300 votes.

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi- Anyaa Sowutuom

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi replaced Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as MP for Anyaa Sowutuom in 2021.

After just one term, he has been booted out, with delegates selecting Emmanuel Tobbin in his stead.

Sheila Bartels - Ablekuma North

Sheila Bartels, the daughter of NPP elder Kwamina Bartels, defeated Akua Afriyie, the then MP, in the Ablekumah North NPP parliamentary in 2020.

In what she calls a 'golden comeback', Afriyie has reclaimed her title by defeating Sheila Bartels, making her a one-term MP. She polled 756 against Bartel's 637.

Yves Hanson Nortey - Tema Central

Yves Hanson Nortey won the NPP primary in 2020 and subsequently won the Tema West in the parliamentary election.

Nortey lost to Charles Forson by 114 votes.

Akwasi Afrifa Mensah - Amasaman

Akwasi Afrifa Mensah lost the primary at Amasaman to Yahya Kassim Atta. He got 632 against Atta's 831.

Afrifa Mensah served only one term in parliament.

George Obeng Takyi - Manso Nkwanta

George Kwaben Takyi has represented Manso Nkwanta, a constituency in the Ashanti Region, and may not do so again.

Augustine Collins Ntim - Offinso North

After serving three terms as Offinso North MP, Augustine Collins Ntim will not be heading to the next parliament.

His contender, Fred Kyei Asamoah, gave him a gap of 147 to take away the candidature.

Freda Prempeh - Tano South

It was a clash of stalwarts at the Tano South Constituency in the Ahafo Region. Freda Prempeh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Works and Housing, faced off with Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the end of the polls, Dr Boako garnered 444 to beat Prempeh's 221.

Bright Wereko-Brobbey - Hemang Lower Denkyira

Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Welfare lost his candidature in the Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency in the Central.

His 169 votes fell short of the 273 votes garnered by Lawrence Agyinsam, the CEO of Ghana EXIM Bank.

Joseph Cudjoe - Efia

Minister of Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe has been the only MP Efia has known since it was carved out in 2012, but he will not be going to parliament again.

He lost his primary by polling 164 votes against Yaw Boamah-Nyarko's 321.

Samuel Erickson Abakah - Shama

Shama MP Samuel Erickson Abakah has also become a one-term MP after losing to Isaac Kwamina Afful.

Abakah, a lawyer by profession, entered parliament in 2021 and will not be going again. He polled 248 votes against Afful's 363.

Gifty Twum Ampofo - Abuakwa South

Deputy Minister of Education Gifty Twum-Ampofo will not be in the next parliament after losing the Abuakwa North primary.

She lost to Nana Addo-Frempong by 20 votes, polling 202 against Addo-Frempong's 222.

Asenso-Boakye whips Kennedy Agyapong's brother in Bantama NPP primary

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has won the Bantama NPP parliamentary primary.

Asenso-Boakye defeated Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, the younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong, in the poll. He garnered 650 against Ralph Agyapong's 181 to record a landslide victory

Source: YEN.com.gh