On Saturday, January 27, the governing NPP organised parliamentary primaries to elect constituency leaders nationwide

There were some unexpected defeats in the election that saw the incumbent Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, ousted

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of the MPs who lost or retained their parliamentary bids after the results emerged

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held parliamentary primaries nationwide to elect leaders to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

In the poll that witnessed some notable personalities retain their seat, others, such as incumbent Dome-Kwabenya legislator Sarah Adwoa Safo, lost their bids.

Full list of MPs who lost or retained their parliamentary bids in NPP primaries. Photo credit: parliament.gh.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North Constituency.

In the Abuakwa North Constituency, present Member of Parliament Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly lost to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong.

Below is the full list of the incumbent NPP MPs who participated in the 2024 primaries. The list will be updated.

AHAFO REGION

Asunafo North: Evans Bobie Opoku – Retained

Tano North: Freda Prempeh – Lost

Asutifi North: Patrick Banor – Retained

ASHANTI REGION

Adansi Asokwa: KT Hammond – Retained

Afigya Kwabre North: Collins Adomako Mensah-Retained

Afigya Sekyere East: Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Retained

Asante Akim Central: Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi – Retained

Asante Akim North: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi – Retained

Asante Akim South: Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Retained

Asokwa: Patricia Appiagyei – Retained

Atwima Kwanwoma: Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Retained

Atwima Mponua: Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Lost

Atwima Nwabiagya South: Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere – Lost

Bantama: Francis Asenso-Boakye – Retained

Bosome Freho: Akwasi Darko Boateng – Lost

Juaben: Ama Pomaa Boateng – Lost

Kwadaso: Kingsley Nvarko – Retained

Mampong: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – INJUNCTED

Manhyia North: Akwasi Konadu – Retained

Manhyia South: Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Retained

Nyiaeso – Dr. Stephen Amoah – Retained

Manso Adubia: Yaw Frimpong Addo – Retained

Manso Nkwanta: George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Lost

Nsuta Kwamang Beposo: Adelaide Ntim – Retained

Obuasi East: Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Retained

Obuasi West: Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng – INJUNCTED

Odotobri: Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi – Lost

Offinso North: Ntim Augustine Collins – Lost

Old Tafo: Vicent Ekow Assafuah – Retained

Subin: Eugene Boakye Antwi – Lost

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Sylvester M. Tetteh – Retained

Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo – Lost

Ablekuma North: Sheila Bartels – Lost

Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey – Retained

Anyaa Sowutuom: Dickson Adomako Kissi – Rejected

Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Retained

Amasaman: Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Lost

Tema Central: Yves Hanson-Nortey – Lost

Weija Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah – Lost

Trobu: Moses Anim – Lost

CENTRAL REGION

Mfantseman: Ophelia Mensah – Retained

Hemang Lower Denkyira: Bright Wireko-Brobby – Lost

Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Elvis Morris Donkoh – Lost

Gomoa Central: Naana Eyiah – Retained

Awutu Senya East: Mavis Hawa Koomson – Retained

Agona West: Cynthia Mamle Morrison – SUSPENDED

BONO REGION

Berekum West: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng – Retained

Dormaa Central: Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Retained

Berekum East: Nelson Kyeremeh – Retained

Sunyani West: Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Retained

WESTERN REGION

Tarkwa-Nsuaem: George Mireku Duker – Retained

Kwesimintsim: Prince Hamid Armah – Retained

Sekondi: Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer – Retained

Efia: Joseph Cudjoe – Lost

Shama: Samuel Erickson Abakah – Lost

Mpohor: John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie – Retained

Takoradi: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Retained

EASTERN REGION

Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Retained

Abirem: Osei John Frimpong – Lost

Abuakwa North: Gifty Twum-Ampofo – Lost

Ofoase/Ayirebi: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kade: Agyare Alexander

Lower West Akim: Charles Acheampong – Retained

Asene Akroso Manso: George Kwame Aboagye

Nkawkaw: Joseph Frempong

Atiwa East: Abena Osei-Asare – Retained

Mpraeso: Davis Ansah Opoku

Akim Swedru: Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Suhum: Kwadjo Asante – Lost

New Juaben South: Michael Okyere Baafi

Fanteakwa South: Kofi Okyere-Agyekum – Lost

Fanteakwa North: Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah – Lost

Achiase: Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo

BONO EAST REGION

Pru West: Jalulah PambiinStephen

NORTH EAST REGION

Walewale: Lariba Zuwera Abudu

NORTHERN REGION

Zabzugu: Jabaah John Bennam – Lost

Nanton: Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Retained

Yendi: Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama

Mion: Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba

SAVANNAH REGION

Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asei Seini –

Salaga North: Alhassan Abdallah Iddi –

UPPER WEST REGION

Sissala East: Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Retained

WESTERN NORTH

Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai: Alfred Obeng-Boateng

Sefwi Akontombra: Djornobuah Alex Tetteh

Female delegate laments over small amount from candidates in NPP 2024 primary

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Tema West Constituency lamented the paltry amount she received from candidates in the party’s 2024 parliamentary primary.

She expressed disappointment over the GH¢1,000 sum she received, claiming it failed to meet her expectations. During an interview after casting her ballot, the female delegate said the amount she received from her Member of Parliament four years ago was significantly higher than in 2024.

When asked if she was aware of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) prohibition on vote-buying, she challenged it.

