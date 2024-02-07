Award-winning journalist Solomon Joojo Cobbinah is the new Managing News Editor for the EIB Network

Renowned journalist Joojo Cobbinah has been appointed Group Managing News Editor at EIB Network.

The appointment, announced on Monday, February 5, 2024, means Cobbinah has returned to EIB years after leaving for Multimedia Group's Joynews.

Cobbinah, a multiple award-winner known for using media to drive social change, has dedicated his career to spotlighting developmental and human rights issues.

As a former News Editor at Joynews, he led impactful campaigns like "Ghana's School of Shame," eliciting tangible reforms.

In 2019, his documentary "As If We Weren't Human" exposed police and military brutality, earning praise and victim compensation. The project won Cobbinah the prestigious Article 19 Prize from the African Heights Foundation.

His reporting on Ghana's "Witch Camps" earned him the Vera Chirwa Award from the Centre for Human Rights in South Africa. Cobbinah has also won GJA awards for documentaries and reporting.

With stellar credentials including an MPhil in Human Rights, Cobbinah is well-equipped to guide EIB's news division. He pledged to uphold principles of accurate, impartial journalism at the network.

