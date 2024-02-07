Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has descended heavily on actress Martha Ankomah in a new video which is going viral online

According to Lil Win, Ankomah had sought to belittle the Kumawood industry when one director reach out to give her a job

For him, the actress was not much of a star for her to belittle him and other Kumawood stars and thus blasted her mercilessly

Kumawood actor Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has lashed out at actress Martha Ankomah for allegedly looking down on the Kumawood film industry.

Lil Win is angry because he claims Ankomah told director Frank Fiifi Gharbin that Kumawood produces no sensible movies and she would never work with Kumasi-based stars.

According to the actor, the supposed demeaning comment was made after Director Gharbin had made attempts to recruit her for a Kumawood production.

Lil Win angrily blasts Martha Ankomah

Following the exchanges between Ankomah and Gharbin, Lil Win released a message to express his disappointment in the actress.

Lilwin furiously slammed Ankomah's remarks as disrespectful, noting even top actors have worked in Kumawood. He mocked the actress as irrelevant since the movie industry's decline.

The award-winning Lilwin fumed that even if Ankomah offered to work for free now, Kumawood directors would reject her due to her insolence.

