The New Force has discredited reports claiming its founder, Nana Kwame Bediako, has joined or intends to align with NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

A statement issued established that the movement has no interest in joining any alternative political party to achieve its objectives

The team trumpeted that they are committed and dedicated to being the unifier between the people and the government

The New Force has refuted reports that its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, famed as Freedom Jacob Caesar/Cheddar, has aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 17, the movement denied allegations that Freedom Jacob Caesar had joined or intended to associate with another political organisation over challenges presented by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The New Force rubbishes claims leader intends to join NDC. Photo credit: iamfreedom.

Source: Instagram

A force committed to its goals

The New Force clarified that Freedom Jacob Caesar has no plans to align with any other political party to achieve its objectives.

The team established they are committed and dedicated to being the unifier between the people and the government.

Read the full statement below:

The New Force debunks claims leader intends to join NDC. Photo credit: iamfreedom.

Source: Instagram

GTV Ghana cancels interview with The New Force founder Nana Kwame Bediako

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that The New Force founder Nana Kwame Bediako faced a setback in his bid to promote the movement.

Not long ago, the Government of Ghana cancelled The Convention, an event that had been slated for January 7, 2024, by his foundation, New Africa Foundation. Freedom Jacob Caesar also took to X (Twitter) to announce that his interview on GTV Ghana on Wednesday, January 17, had been cancelled.

He alleged that the last-minute cancellation was due to “orders from above,” as he indicated that the decision brought back memories of The Convention. Freedom Jacob Caesar had taken to his social media channels to announce the upcoming appearance on GTV, urging his followers to attend the broadcast.

Source: YEN.com.gh