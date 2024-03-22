President Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the family of the late John Kumah, former Deputy Minister for Finance and Ejisu MP

He said John Kumah had great potential in his political career

The late MP's family had paid a courtesy call to the Jubilee House to formally inform the President of the minister's passing

President Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Dr John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister.

John Kumah died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

John Kumah died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

Akufo-Addo said John Kumah had great potential in his political career.

He was in an ambulance en route to Accra when the unfortunate incident occurred.

His death was confirmed at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Commiserating with the late Ejisu MP’s family on their visit to the Jubilee House to formally notify him of their loved ones’ passing on Wednesday, March 20, Akufo-Addo said John Kumah was a spirited member of the ruling New Patriotic Party and had the potential to reach the zenith of his political career.

He added that the Minister was an honest, hardworking man, and his passing was painful.

The family of the late Deputy Minister gave details of the Minister’s passing and the one-week funeral observation set for March 28 at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

President Akufo-Addo assured the family that he would attend the one-week funeral observation of the late minister.

Meanwhile, in an earlier tribute immediately after the Ejisu MP's death was announced, President Akufo-Addo described John Kumah as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

He said the deputy minister’s unrelenting dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the nation's advancement, and his dedication to uplifting the people of Ejisu and Ghana were clear to everyone who knew him.

The minister’s death, he said, has left the nation bereft of a bright and energetic light.

John Kumah was 45. He left behind a wife and six children.

Captain Smart alleges John Kumah was poisoned

Onua TV presenter Captain Smart sparked controversy surrounding the death of Ejisu MP John Kumah.

He had alleged that the late deputy minister and the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman were both poisoned while on a campaign tour with the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the two were given poisoned guinea fowl meat, which had created the complications that had led to the minister’s date.

But the wife of the minister, Apostle Lilian Kumah, had disputed the claim, stating that her husband had been battling a terminal illness.

He reported the presenter to the police to investigate his claims.

Apostle Kumah says her kids won’t serve Ghana if ...

YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Lilian Kumah called on the Ghana Police and other agencies to investigate the allegations flying around after her husband passed away.

According to her, if the investigation into her husband's death is not conducted, her children will never work for Ghana.

