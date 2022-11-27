Two MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have clashed in Parliament

The two, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Isaac Asiamah, engaged in banter over a chair

The incident, which nearly degenerated, happened on Thursday during the presentation of the 2023 budget

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Chamber of Parliament nearly became a boxing arena on Thursday, November 24, 2022, during the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

As the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, took pains to present the government’s policy to the house and Ghanaians, two MPs from the Majority caucus attempted to slug it out.

L-R: Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Atwima Mponua MP, Isaac Kwame Asiamah Image Credit: @isaac.asiamah.923171

Source: Facebook

2023 Budget: NPP MPs Appear In Parliament To Listen To Embattled Finance Minister

United under one accord some few hours earlier for the embattled minister to be given more time to enable him to present the budget and conclude the IMF negotiations, the legislators from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) nearly engaged in fisticuffs over a chair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The drama transpired after the member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, accosted her colleague member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, who had taken over Ursula’s seat.

According to a GhanaWeb report, Asiamah’s chair in the chamber had been taken over by the minister of foreign affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who also thronged the chamber together with other ministers of state to throw their weight behind Ofori-Atta during the budget reading.

Asiamah realizing his seat had been occupied, moved to the nearest available one and sat on Ursula’s chair.

Ursula Owusu Ejects Isaac Asiamah From Her Seat In A Parliament

Just when he sat on the seat, the minister of communications walked into the chamber and requested that Asiamah vacates her seat. Still, he appeared to be telling Ursula to find another seat since another minister had occupied his.

But Ursula would not budge as she insisted he should get up.

After a series of exchanges, the leadership of the majority caucus led by Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh stepped in to intervene, leading to Asiamah reluctantly vacating the seat.

South Dayi And Nhyiaeso MPs Clash In Parliament Over Tidal Waves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MPs for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah were captured in a video in a heated exchange of words over issues related to tidal waves in the Volta region.

The scuffle was a result of a picture used by the Majority side in a press statement on the current tidal wave disaster in Keta and its surrounding communities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh