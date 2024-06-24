Leading figures of the NPP joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for a fundraising event in the UK

Videos from the event showed them having a good time and dancing to a popular Daddy Lumba song

Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua, and Chairman Wontumi were at the event

Leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined their flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for a good time at a fundraising dinner in the UK.

The event, which saw the attendance of several party sympathisers and stalwarts, was aimed at raising funds to support the NPP's campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua, Godfred Dame, Alexandar Afenyo Markin and Chairman Wontumi were among the NPP stalwarts at the dinner.

The fundraising dinner dance saw Bawumia in a joyful mood at the UK's Landmark London Hotel.

A video from the event showed the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, and Wontumi dancing to Daddy Lumba's "Theresa" while the flagbearer watched on.

Another video also showed the partygoers singing the New Patriotic Party anthem.

Before the dinner, Bawumia had also held a town hall meeting in Croydon, London.

Bawumia on the campaign trail

Ahead of the December polls, Bawumia is coming off a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to share his vision. This has sparked speculation that the vice president may announce his running mate from the Ashanti Region while on the tour.

At the end of 2023, the NPP granted Bawumia additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There have been prior reports that the NPP wants to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

National Chief Imam praises Bawumia’s leadership and generosity

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Chief Imam lauded Bawumia for what he called leadership and generosity.

National Chief Imam Sheikh Sharubutu said Bawumia had used his leadership to serve people.

Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, was among the thousands who gathered for the national Eid ul Fitr prayers.

