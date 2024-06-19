A survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau has revealed that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, is the most preferred candidate by delegates

Out of 5,116 NPP delegates surveyed across the country, 76.2% approved his candidacy for the running mate position

Dr Bawumia is expected to make a choice for vice presidential candidate soon as the elections nears

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been adjudged the most preferred candidate for the position of running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was contained in a survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been fingered as most likely to partner Dr Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

The survey engaged some 5,116 NPP delegates across the country, including national, regional, constituency and polling station executives.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, the forerunner in the running mate race, secured 76.2% of the responses from the delegates polled.

He was followed by the Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutuwm, whose candidacy was only supported by 10.16% of the delegates polled.

Other notable personalities considered for the running mate position include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, and Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Agriculture and MP for Abetifi.

The survey also revealed a widely held consensus that the party's vice presidential candidate must come from the Ashanti Region.

The NIB survey further established that the majority of respondents, 84%, are convinced Dr Opoku Prempeh is the ideal vice presidential candidate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

NIB cautions Bawumia about blowback from Napo selection

They attributed their decision to the popularity of Dr Opoku Prempeh within the party and his charisma.

Notwithstanding, the NIB advised Dr Bawumia to be careful about selecting Dr Opoku Prempeh.

It noted that the ongoing energy sector crisis and the unwavering erratic power supply have dented the Energy Minister’s reputation and credibility.

The NIB said that should the flagbearer choose Dr Opoku Prempeh, the government would have to implement measures to reinforce his competence in managing the energy sector by solving the energy sector crisis before the 2024 general elections.

The NIB believes this would improve the party’s prospects in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia fails to unveil running mate on Ashanti Regional tour

YEN.com.gh has reported that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia did not announce his running mate during his tour of the Ashanti Region, as was speculated.

An aide to the vice president, Kofi Tonto, said there was no indication that Bawumia would announce his running mate in the next few weeks.

However, Tonto assured that an announcement would soon be made.

