Technical glitches with Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) in Sege Constituency prompted Electoral Commission officials to switch to facial verification

At Goi Pentecost Center 2B, over 14 voters used facial verification after BVDs failed, causing delays in the voting process

Despite the challenges, voters remained patient, and officials worked to ensure a smooth voting process

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials at selected polling stations in the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have changed their mode of voter verification.

EC officials stopped using Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) because of technical glitches they encountered. They have now resorted to using facial verification.

EC officials resort to facial verification due to challenges with the Biometric Verification Devices in Sege.

A Citi news report suggests that at the Goi Pentecost Center 2B, over 14 electorates used facial verification after several attempts to verify them through the BVDs failed.

The challenges encountered with the BVDs lead to a slow voting process, which will cause voters to spend a long time at the polling station.

Despite the issues with the BVDs, voters were patient and waited for their turn at the polling centres.

Meanwhile, the polling station officials said they are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth process and prevent delays.

