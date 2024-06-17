The National Chief Imam has lauded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for what he called leadership and generosity

National Chief Imam Sheikh Sharubutu said Bawumia had used his leadership to serve people

Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, was among the thousands who gathered for the national Eid ul Fitr prayers

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has praised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and generosity.

Speaking at a gathering for National Eid ul Adha prayers, he said Bawumia had used his leadership to serve people.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President attended the event alongside thousands of Ghanaians at Independence Square.

“God honoured him with leadership, and he has used that honour to serve people well. Not everyone does that,” Sheikh Sharubutu remarked.

“What excites me about Dr. Bawumia is that both Muslims and non-Muslims are beneficiaries of his leadership and kindness," the chief imam said.

The National Chief Imam also thanked God for a leader like Bawumia.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, was among the Muslims who had gathered for the prayers.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

Former President John Mahama promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He added that they would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

Akufo-Addo encourages Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia so Ghana can have a Zongo first lady

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo sparked controversy by stating that Ghana will have its first Zongo First Lady if Vice President Bawumia wins the 2024 election.

Some Ghanaians have criticised the comment, made during a speech in Nima, as demeaning to Zongo communities.

Akufo-Addo's remark has ignited discussions about identity, representation, and political discourse in the country.

Some Ghanaians took issue with the President's comment, interpreting it as demeaning to Zongo communities.

