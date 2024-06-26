The New Patriotic Party in the UK and the Young Executives Forum have raised £1.2 million to support Bawumia's campaign

Bawumia expressed appreciation for support and said the NPP was poised to win a third successive term

The General Secretary of the NPP backed Bawumia, saying he was the only candidate qualified to lead Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the UK and the Young Executives Forum have raised £1.2 million to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 election campaign.

The amount came from cash and pledges at a fundraising dinner dance in London on June 22, 2024.

The NPP expects its election campaign to ramp up between July and November.

Source: Getty Images

Addressing guests at the dinner, Bawumia expressed appreciation for support and reiterated his intent to break the eight.

“…I think that after talking about our record and talking about our vision for this country, minds have changed dramatically, and NPP is in the position to win the 2024 elections," Bawumia said.

The NPP expects its election campaign to ramp up between July and November.

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also backed Bawumia, saying he was the only qualified candidate to lead Ghana.

The Chairman of the Young Executives Forum, Bennard Owusu, commended the Vice President for taking time off his campaign to be with the NPP-UK branch.

Bawumia on the campaign trail

Ahead of the December polls, Bawumia is coming off a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to share his vision.

This sparked speculation that the vice president may announce his running mate from the Ashanti Region while on the tour.

While he did not announce it at the time, reports indicate that Bawumia consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

This followed a short meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, during which the vice president sought the president's counsel.

NIB survey notes NAPO as the preferred choice for running mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a National Intelligence Bureau survey which found that Prempeh, was the most preferred candidate for the running mate position.

The survey engaged some 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency and polling station executives.

Prempeh, the forerunner in the running mate race, secured 76.2% of the responses from the delegates polled.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh