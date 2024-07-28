Ahead of this December's polls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally begun its 2024 election campaign

The gathering of important figures and party mainstays took place on Saturday, July 27, at Tamale Jubilee Park

Party members assembled to hear several speakers share the NDC's vision for the nation. The occasion demonstrated the party's resolve to deal with the country's urgent problems and offer a comprehensive plan for the future

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged party members to remain vigilant until the Electoral Commission (EC) counts every ballot in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Saturday, July 27, at the NDC's Tamale campaign launch, Mahama encouraged supporters to pledge to guard the vote boxes on election day.

John Mahama clarified that every step of the election process would be strictly monitored to thwart any possible manipulation of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) advantage.

“Everybody needs to prepare, we’re not going to sleep for 48 hours until all the ballots have been counted. None of us is going to sleep for 48 hours until all the ballots have been counted.

“And I wish to assure all Ghanaians who intend to vote for the NDC, I can promise you that we will protect every single vote.

“We have had our issue with the Electoral Commission, but we’re prepared to give them the benefits of the doubt,” he assured.

Mahama calls on Ghanaians to vote for him

National Democratic Party flagbearer John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote for him as the next president of Ghana during his election campaign in Tamale.

Mahama Assures Ghanaians He Will Be A Better President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, who has promised Ghanaians that if reelected, he will be a better president.

The former president stated that he has gained essential knowledge to become a better leader from his time both within and outside of the Jubilee House.

He acknowledged that he had made mistakes while serving as president, but he is confident that he will make amends if reelected.

