Kennedy Agyapong has urged unity and humility from the New Patriotic Party ahead of the elections

Agyapong argued that such humility is needed to help the governing party garner votes in the elections

The Nana Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party has overseen the worst economic crisis in many years

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to acknowledge the current economic hardships during its election campaign.

Agyapong was speaking at the launch of the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency election campaign.

Kenny Agyapong believes the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Akufo-Addo must show humility.

Citi News reported that he emphasised the need for unity to ensure the party’s victory in the December 7 polls.

“Let’s go out there with humility, apologise to Ghanaians, and admit your mistakes before you can convince anybody to vote for you."

“You first have to admit that there are hardships, let’s give NPP another chance, and I know we have all learnt our lessons," he stated.

NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has been atop a government that has overseen the worst economic crisis in decades.

Ghana returned to the IMF in 2022 for a bailout for the 17th time due to its economic crisis.

Bawumia has already tried to distance himself from some of the Akufo-Addo administration's policies, promising to reverse some of them if he becomes president.

Similar advice to NPP from the Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earlier advised Bawumia to acknowledge his failures while campaigning.

During an engagement at the Manhyia Palace on June 12, 2024, the Asantehene also urged the Vice-President to communicate his policy proposals with clarity to Ghanaians.

According to Joy News, the Asantehene believes Ghanaians are willing to respond to the Vice President's admission of governance failings.

Agyapong joins Bawumia for NPP Ashanti campaign

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign bus heading into the Ashanti Region.

Agyapong said on Twitter that he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine.

Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong said he has no interest in joining the NPP's flagbearer.

