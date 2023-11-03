The governing NPP has released all the voting blocks in the November 4 presidential primaries

The blocks disclosed show that the Polling Station Executives block has 193,110 voters, making it the highest in terms of numerical strength

The NPP electoral college extends from polling station members to electoral area coordinators, constituency officers, and even includes government ministers and their deputies

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for a significant event in its political calendar: the flagbearer election for the 2024 general elections.

This pivotal election, scheduled for November 4, 2023, will decide who will represent the party in the upcoming national elections and potentially lead the nation as its next president.

The stakes are high as the NPP seeks a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has played a dominant role in the party's internal politics for more than 15 years.

L-R: Ken Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Addai Nimoh.

Source: Facebook

The list of candidates in the race is diverse, with each candidate presenting a unique platform and vision for the future of the party and the nation. Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, whose popularity has been rising at a fast pace, will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP's flagbearer will be responsible for leading the party into the electoral battle, aiming to secure victory and continue the party's governance of the country.

The election process is expected to be a rigorous and closely watched affair. To determine the flagbearer, the party will rely on an electoral college of approximately 208,261 eligible voters.

These voters are drawn from various levels within the party, reflecting a broad spectrum of party members and leaders.

The composition of this electoral college extends from polling station members, who are the grassroots of the party, to electoral area coordinators, constituency officers, and even includes government ministers and their deputies.

This wide-ranging representation ensures that diverse voices and perspectives within the NPP are considered in the decision-making process.

The NPP has been actively preparing for this crucial event, releasing a comprehensive list of the electoral college members.

By providing transparency in this process, the party aims to promote fairness, accountability, and the democratic principles upon which it was founded.

As the election day draws nearer, the NPP and its candidates will continue to engage in extensive campaigning, rallying support from party members and the general public. The party's internal democracy is on full display as it navigates the process of selecting the ideal flagbearer to champion its cause in the upcoming national elections.

The NPP remains a formidable political force in Ghana, and the outcome of this election will have a profound impact on the nation's political landscape.

All eyes will be on the NPP as it moves forward with its preparations for this pivotal election. Below is the list of the 12 electoral college blocks and their numerical strength:

Ministers/Deputy Ministers – 28 Patrons and Council of Elders – 30 Foundation Members – 50 National Council – 61 Regional Officers – 272 TESCON – 291 Overseas Branches – 324 MPs/MMDCEs – 398 Constituency Council of Elders – 1,375 Constituency Officers – 4,675 Electoral Area Coordinators – 6,272 Polling Station Executives – 193,110

New research predicts victory for Dr Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that a new poll has projected a strong victory for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4.

The poll was conducted by the Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University.

The poll also shows that the 15,595 NPP delegates interviewed believe Bawumia beats Kennedy Agyapong, his closest contender, in all key qualities.

